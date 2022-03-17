Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

TOKYO (AP) — Residents were cleaning their homes Thursday after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, smashing furniture, knocking out power, and killing four people.

A small tsunami reached shore, but the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its low-risk advisory for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures early Thursday.

More than 2.2 million homes lost electricity after the Wednesday night quake, but most power was restored by morning.

Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake struck 36 miles below the sea.

The same region was devastated by a 9.0-magnitude quake and a massive tsunami 11 years ago.

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which had meltdowns during the 2011 disaster, said workers found no abnormalities there.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday morning that the cause of death of the four people who died was being investigated.

According to Kyodo News, a man in his 70s died after suffering a heart attack, and a man in his 60s died when he fell from the second floor of his home while trying to evacuate.