CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

Jenny Kane/AP
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:46:46-05

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that adults get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine following full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA licensed the shots this week, so a CDC advisory committee and the agency itself were called on to do an additional review.

The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.

They voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine.

CDC Director Rochelle Walkensky endorsed the recommendation.

"We now have another fully approved COVID-19 vaccine," Walensky said in a statement. "If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series."

Friday's endorsement is likely to have little effect on the vaccination of adults in the U.S. Moderna's vaccine was operating under emergency use authorization which allowed millions of people to get the shot.

However, Walensky also encouraged people to get their booster shots.

"CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible," she said.

