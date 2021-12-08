California making plans to become an 'abortion sanctuary' if Roe v. Wade is overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

A report released Wednesday by dozens of abortion providers and advocacy groups asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.

The report also asks lawmakers to reimburse abortion providers for procedures performed for patients who can't afford them.

That includes patients who travel from other states that would otherwise qualify for the state's Medicaid program.

The report has the support of top legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The report was released a week after the Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a landmark abortion case out of Mississippi that has the potential to roll back precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

Legal analysts agree that justices' lines of questioning indicated that when the court issues a ruling later next year, it will allow states to take further action in restricting abortions.