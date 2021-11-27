Bryan Adams in Italian hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams is being treated for COVID-19 in an Italian hospital.

In a post on Instagram, the Canadian rocker said he is being treated with an anti-thrombosis as a precaution until he tests negative.

Adams, who is also a photographer, said this was the second time in a month that he has tested positive for the virus.

According to Deadline, Adams was forced to cancel an appearance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for the virus on Oct. 30.

Adams is reportedly fully vaccinated. It's unclear whether his latest positive test is due to his previous infection or if he has been infected again.

Adams traveled to Italy to promote Pirelli's 2022 Calendar, which features his photography.