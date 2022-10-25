Amazon driver killed after possibly being mauled by 2 dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after an Amazon driver was found dead outside of a residence near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Investigators believe the victim may have been mauled by dogs Monday afternoon.

According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, deputies responded to the scene after residents reported an Amazon van was parked outside a home for several hours. The van was reportedly running with its lights on.

When they arrived, deputies located the man lying out in front of a home.

Responding deputies attempted to make contact with the victim but encountered two aggressive dogs.

Due to their aggressive nature, the dogs were shot and killed, authorities said.

The owners of the home were reportedly out of town at the time of the attack.

