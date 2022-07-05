1 man dead, 4 others injured outside Sacramento nightclub

Authorities in California say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Sacramento nightclub early Monday.
The Associated Press reported the shooting happened around 2 a.m. after the club was closing.
According to the Sacramento Bee, the man who died was identified by the coroner's office as 31-year-old Gregory Grimes.
The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals and police said they were in stable condition, the AP reported.
The news outlets report that police said a suspect has not been arrested.
Police are still investigating.