US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company in Charlotte, N.C. U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive to be issued Thursday in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Posted at 6:38 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 06:38:12-04

WASHINGTON — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive.

It's in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states.

The Transportation Security Administration directive being issued Thursday will mandate that the owners and operators of the nation’s pipelines report any cyber incidents to the federal government.

They'll also be required to have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline says it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from hackers.

