Tina Turner song thought ‘lost’ rediscovered after decades

A song originally recorded for Tina Turner’s hit 1980s album “Private Dancer” and thought to be lost has been rediscovered after four decades.

“Hot For You Baby” has been unearthed from the vaults and was played for the first time Thursday when it featured on the UK’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

“It’s like Tina Turner meets AC/DC,” was one BBC listener’s reaction.

Recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, the song was written by Australian musicians George Young and Harry Vanda, and produced by John Carter.

Originally intended to be an album track, according to the song’s caption on Turner’s official YouTube channel, it’s unclear how the song became “lost to time.”

The song will be included in a special “Private Dancer” anniversary album slated for release in March.

“This thrilling discovery introduces a fresh chapter in the Private Dancer story,” reads the YouTube caption.

Released in 1984, “Private Dancer” marked Turner’s comeback in the 80s. The album sold more than 20 million copies and won three Grammy Awards - including record of the year and best female vocal performance for “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

“Hot For You Baby” isn’t the only new track featuring on the upcoming album, which also includes a previously unreleased television instrumental of “Let’s Stay Together” and a dub mix of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Turner died in May 2023 at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland. Hailed as the “Queen of Rock‘n’ Roll,” the singer rose from humble beginnings and overcame a notoriously abusive marriage to become one of the most popular female artists of all time.