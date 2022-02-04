'Very shy' Labradors saved from 'inhumane' conditions are now up for adoption in North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The previous owner of 61 dogs rescued by the Currituck Animal Control officially relinquished ownership of them Thursday.

As a result, the Currituck County Animal Shelter can begin the process of adopting the pups.

The dogs, 47 adults and 14 puppies, were rescued from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock on January 28. One dog was found dead, and several others were taken to get emergency medical treatment.

According to the animal shelter, several of the dogs were found underweight and in bad health. None of the dogs have been violent and most of the dogs are very shy.

Tim Warren, the owner of Bentwood Labradors, was charged with 61 counts of failure to provide medical care, shelter, sanitary conditions, and adequate food and water; 8 counts of violating county's restraint ordinance; 8 counts of nuisance animals and 1 count of failing to provide in vet care in an animal's care.

The shelter said because of the large number of adoption applications received, some applicants have already been approved. Staff are working to process the remaining and new applications as quickly as they can.

The shelter also said that there are also other dogs and cats at the shelter that are currently ready for adoption.

Folks can call the shelter for updates on the rescued dogs’ health and information about specific pets at 252-453-8682.

The animal shelter is open on the following schedule for anyone who wishes to view the available pets ready for adoption:

Monday -- Closed

Tuesday -- Saturday 12 -5 p.m.

Sunday — 1-6 p.m.