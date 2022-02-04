Richmond students write ‘heartwarming’ shelter dog stories: 'Please take me home'

RICHMOND, Va. -- “If you’re looking for a pet please, please, please take me home,” read a handwritten letter hanging from a kennel at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The letter is written from the perspective of Yosemite, one of the dozens of animals at the city shelter in need of a home.

Another letter read, “Hi, my name is Sleigh Ride! Do you want to adopt me? You can train me if you want!”

Richmond Animal Care and Control Richmond students write ‘heartwarming’ stories from shelter dogs’ perspective

Pup Gale Weathers’ letter said, “I would like a home so much. I have a fine life here but I would like my own bed a lot!”

Richmond Animal Care and Control Richmond students write ‘heartwarming’ stories from shelter dogs’ perspective

RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters invited Mrs. Jones’ second-grade class from Saint Michael’s Episcopal School in Richmond to write stories about shelter dogs from the canines’ perspective.

“On Monday, our Director visited the class with an adoptable pup (Snow-the cutest puppy ever!) in an effort to inspire the students to write a persuasive story from the perspective of a shelter pet waiting to be adopted,” said a post on the shelter’s Facebook page. “The result?!? INCREDIBLE!!! Heartwarming stories and beautiful illustrations now adorn our dog kennels and the writing is VERY persuasive!”

Richmond Animal Care and Control Richmond students write ‘heartwarming’ stories from shelter dogs’ perspective

Chipps-Peters encouraged people to visit RACC on Saturday from Noon until 5 p.m. at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave to walk through and read these stories.

The main goal is to help find these dogs fur-ever homes.

