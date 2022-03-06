Watch
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

NATO is refusing to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The 30-nation military organization believes that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants.
NEW YORK — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia.

It's the latest blow to Russia's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said Saturday its cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to up the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine.

