Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

items.[0].videoTitle
Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem in New York City. The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition. Surveillance video released by the police, who are seeking information as they try to trace the attacker, appears to show the man stomping on the victim's head. The police department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.
Poster image (5).jpg
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 19:18:51-04

NEW YORK -- Police say a 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head.

The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates