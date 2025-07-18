'Teamwork' credited in 500-pound dolphin's rescue from South Carolina lagoon and 'safe return home'

BLUFFTON, SC — A female bottlenose dolphin is swimming freely again after being rescued from a shallow tidal lagoon in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The dolphin, nicknamed Lucky, was discovered stranded on July 12 and required a coordinated rescue effort to return her to the May River.

Rescue teams believe Lucky swam into the lagoon through a culvert connecting to the May River during heavy rains and high tides on July 10.

The Bluffton Township Fire District, the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN), and local residents worked together to carry the 400-500 pound dolphin approximately 75 yards through shallow water and up a steep embankment.

"This was a textbook example of interagency teamwork and calm under pressure," said Lauren Rust, the executive director of LMMN. "From our trained responders to the Bluffton firefighters and helpful community members, everyone played a vital role in ensuring Lucky's safe return home."

