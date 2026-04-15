Lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae dead after being found unconscious inside Zanzibar villa

Investigators in Zanzibar are holding the passport of Joe McCann as they investigate the death of his fiancée, lifestyle influencer Ashly Robinson, better known online as Ashlee Jenae.

Robinson was celebrating her 31st birthday on a trip to Zanzibar, which is off the coast of Tanzania. Her boyfriend of about a year and a half, McCann, proposed to her on the trip, but last week, something went terribly wrong.

Police say Robinson was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Robinson's parents said they received a call from McCann acknowledging that something had happened. But Yolanda Denise Endres and Harry Robinson said it was the resort where Robinson was staying that notified the family of their daughter's death.

When asked if they believe McCann had something to do with their daughter's death, Denise Endres and Robinson said they don't know.

"It's under investigation and we don't know what went on," Denise Endres said.

Robinson said the family "just wants transparency."

Investigators held a news conference in Tanzania on Tuesday, saying they are questioning McCann and that they are holding his passport until the autopsy is complete.

CBS News reached out to McCann for comment, but has not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

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