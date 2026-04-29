Outer Banks restaurants see summer-like boom in April: 'Started off with a bang'

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Outer Banks restaurants are seeing a boom of visitors in April that owners feel is a good sign for the upcoming summer season, which is about five weeks away.

Hurricane Mo's owner Arthur Richer said business is booming.

"This April's been, honestly, the best April we've ever had," Richer said.

Capt'n Franks owner Harvey Hess agreed.

"We had summer numbers for two weeks," Hess said.

It was quiet in the early afternoon on Wednesday inside both Hurricane Mo's and Capt'n Franks, but it has been quite the month for both restaurants. April has felt more like summertime when it comes to their business and foot traffic.

"We had a lot of vacationers that we've never had before during spring break, which is something you don't generally see, is first timers coming to the Outer Banks in the spring. Usually summertime is their first time experience on the Outer Banks," Hess said.

It is not exactly clear what is driving the increase, but spring break trips and Easter both happening within the first couple of weeks of the month could be playing a role.

"It started off with a bang. I think it had to do with probably the spring breaks falling where they did and Easter falling where it did," Richer said.

This kind of momentum is something that both owners feel is a preview of what is to come this summer in the Outer Banks.

"The fact that it's this busy this early, as a business owner, it makes me feel really good going into the season. Because I do think it's going to be a real good season," Richer said.

"This place is a destination. I think people are looking for places to travel closer to home. I think the Outer Banks is a place that's close to home for lots of people, and I think it's going to be a great season for everyone," Hess said.

Meals tax collections in April were up in 2025 compared to 2024 in Dare County, showing that spring is still a time that people are visiting the area. April numbers for 2026 will be released later this summer. This trend is a good thing for long-time restaurants like Hurricane Mo's and Capt'n Franks.

"These folks are experiencing spring on the Outer Banks, which is going to expand our seasons every year," Hess said.