Debris from OBX home collapses still washing up on beaches, Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials warn

MANTEO, N.C. -- Debris from two home collapses in the Outer Banks is still washing up on nearby beaches, and officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are warning visitors to use caution due to the potential for debris-related injuries.

According to the Seashore, beachgoers should wear hard-soled footwear on the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo to avoid injury from sand-covered and fully exposed home debris. Sharp debris may also be found in areas south of Salvo.

While much of the large debris has been removed by beach cleanup efforts, the Seashore says miles of small pieces of debris remain on and under the surface of the beach.

Pictures show wood with exposed nails, splintered wooden fragments and other debris that could be harmful to people without hard-soled footwear.

The Seashore also said that erosion at the Buxton Beach Access has exposed PVC pipes and other items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area. The Seashore is in the process of removing as much of the exposed debris as possible.

Visitors are urged to use caution in the beach access area until the Seashore can remove the debris.