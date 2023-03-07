98-year-old WWII veteran from Virginia still going strong

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — Stan Crider is a World War II veteran from Elkton, Virginia. The 98-year-old veteran has served in four major campaigns.

"I was a D-Day veteran from Normandy. Then, they had a second invasion in southern France, and we did that invasion in August of 1944," said Stan.

Stan was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and served on the USS Arkansas. After his involvement in the European Theater, he went on to serve in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns in 1945.

After the war, Stan settled in Elkton and worked at Merck & Company for 41 years, where he met his wife of 73 years. She passed away last year, but Stan remains independent and is still going strong.

"I do my own cooking, grocery shopping... and I enjoy doing that," said Stan. "But it's difficult to live alone after you've been with your wife so many years, you know, but we have to keep moving. Life goes on so that's what we need to do."

Stan is always moving. He still drives and stays active, walking around four miles every day.

"Walking is probably my favorite part of the day just to get out and see people. You meet so many people walking and most people are very nice, very pleasant to speak to and all. That's about the best part of my day, that's what I look for," said Stan.

Stan and his niece Donna, who he called his "rock," finished a 4K together recently.

"I enjoyed it. It was a good walk, a little strenuous, got me in the legs a little bit for the next couple days, but a few days of walking and that'll be gone," said Stan.

Stan says he stays active to ensure his retired life is fulfilling.

"You gotta get up and keep moving and keep yourself active. Keep your mind active, I do crossword puzzles, I do things that keep my mind busy, I think that's very important," said Stan.

Stan retired 36 years ago. He says he always likes to stay positive and "praises the Lord" for giving him the body that allows him to keep going.