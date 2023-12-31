4 people killed in Michigan house explosion

At least four people were killed and two others injured when a house exploded in Michigan Saturday, officials told CNN affiliate WDIV.

“It went off like a bomb. I don’t know how to explain it,” an unnamed neighbor who was nearby at the time told the station. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The explosion, which leveled the home, happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in Washtenaw County, approximately 10 miles north of Ann Arbor, the station reported.

Officers received a call reporting debris found near Highway 23, adjacent to the street where the explosion occurred, Northfield Township police Lt. David Powell told WDIV. “It’s terrible,” he added.

Scott McMillian, who has lived in Whitmore Lake for 40 years and lives about a mile from the house, told WXYZ that neighbors "picked up all kind of debris.”

“Debris was flying over my house here a mile away which I gathered pictures from the house that blew up, you can see down in my fire pit, that’s installation," McMillian said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, the station reported.

“Even in war, I have never heard of anything of this level at this distance," McMillian added.

CNN has reached out to fire and police officials for more information.