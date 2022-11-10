98-year-old Iwo Jima survivor celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marines in Norfolk celebrated the branch's birthday with a World War II Marine veteran in Chesapeake. The Marine Corps turns 247 years old this year.

Service members celebrated with Eddie Vincek and his wife Mary on Wednesday in Chesapeake.

Vincek, 98, fought with the 5th Marine Division in the Battle of Iwo Jima for the entirety of the 36-day battle, the Marine Corps said.

Vincek was unable to attend the Marine Corps birthday ball this year, so Norfolk Marines organized Wednesday's event to celebrate his service.

