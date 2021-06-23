Luray man fatally shot by officers after reportedly pointing gun at them, holding hostages

LURAY, Va. — Officers fatally shot a man who police said pointed a gun at law enforcement as he emerged from a Virginia convenience store where he held two people hostage.

Virginia State Police Local say state and federal law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday reporting an armed man taking people hostage inside a Luray convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street.

The call came in around noon, according to State Police.

They tried to talk to the man using a loudspeaker, but police said he refused to cooperate with repeated commands to put down his weapon and leave.

At one point, troopers said the man came to the front of the store, opened the door and then went back inside.

After about an hour, police said the man walked through the store’s front doors with a long gun pointed at law enforcement and officers fired at him.

He died at the scene. State Police said he was identified as 39-year-old De'Shon Hill of Luray.

Troopers said the two individuals who were taken hostage were not injured during the incident.

There were not any injuries to law enforcement members, State Police added.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per Virginia State Police policy.