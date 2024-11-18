Missing 12-year-old Henrico boy last seen running into woods, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Henrico boy who is considered endangered.

ZyMaurion Jalib was last seen near the intersection of Flippin Court and Laurel Village Drive running northbound into the woods around 7:30 p.m., according to Henrico Police.

"Jalib’s family has concerns for his well-being as he has mental health concerns that requires mediation and the cold temperatures outside," police said.

Police described the child as a light-skinned black male, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 100 pounds. He has short black hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue collared button-up shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

"Henrico Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating ZyMaurion to bring him home safely," officers wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

Please SHARE on social media to help SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok