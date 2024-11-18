Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing 12-year-old Henrico boy last seen running into woods, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
ZyMaurion Jalib
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Henrico boy who is considered endangered.

ZyMaurion Jalib was last seen near the intersection of Flippin Court and Laurel Village Drive running northbound into the woods around 7:30 p.m., according to Henrico Police.

"Jalib’s family has concerns for his well-being as he has mental health concerns that requires mediation and the cold temperatures outside," police said.

Police described the child as a light-skinned black male, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 100 pounds. He has short black hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue collared button-up shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

"Henrico Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating ZyMaurion to bring him home safely," officers wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

Please SHARE on social media to help SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Great American Indian Expo and Pow-Wow is 'like a big family reunion Watch these Richmond fifth-graders give reporting a try for career day This Varina teen is hosting a jam session for 'people from 9 to 99' Crime Insider: Businesses along West Broad Street shot at with BB gun Mild to start this week, much cooler by Thursday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone