Henrico elementary school kicks off year with playground day after AC issues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — While most students in the Richmond area started their school year in classrooms Monday, Lakeside Elementary students in Henrico County began with an impromptu playground day after air conditioning issues delayed their official start.

School officials invited students to come enjoy popsicles and playground time instead of canceling the day entirely.

"My daughter's in first grade and she had her whole outfit laid out," said Julie, a parent at Lakeside. "We're not touching any of that, that is all still there and she'll just do all that stuff tomorrow instead."

Fifth-grader Jack was happy to participate in the alternative first day. "My mom said, 'Do you want to go have popsicles with the principal?' So I said 'Yes,'" he said.

Between popsicles and playground equipment, students, staff and even our photojournalist got in on the fun, with the school grounds filled with excitement and laughter.

Dr. Stacey Austin with Henrico County said maintaining the first-day energy was important to administrators.

"Happy new year, that's it. This is the new year for educators," Austin said. "We only get them for 180 days each year and we want to make the most of all of them, and that's why we felt like we needed to do something today."

For students in Chesterfield, Richmond and other Henrico County schools, Monday marked the official start of the 2025-26 school year.

Even though recess was the only subject at Lakeside for the first day, Dr. Austin expressed excitement for what lies ahead for all students this year.

"You may meet your new best friend, you may meet your old best friend, you may have a teacher that changes your world and it all starts on day one," Austin said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.