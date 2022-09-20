Who killed college student Zhykierra Zhane Guy killed outside her Henrico home?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Who killed William and Mary student Zhykierra Zhane Guy outside her Henrico County home? More than six weeks after someone fatally shot the 22-year-old woman, no one has been arrested for the crime.

"She was everything that a parent can ask of in a child," Guy's father Shanta said about his daughter. "She cared more about everybody else than herself."

One of the many reasons why Guy's family can't understand why their loved one was found dead in the passenger seat of a car outside their Carlstone Court home early in the morning of August 5, 2022.

"It's just not life as we know it," he said. "I can't go to the store without crying. I can't go get my hair cut without crying."

Zhykierra's mother Lakisha Hamlett said the last six weeks have been a nightmare for her family.

"Whoever did this was to was sadistic, evil, cold-hearted -- and we are here today for justice," Hamlett said as she shared her family's story in an effort to raise awareness and tips about the case.

"She's a beautiful girl. She always tried to do something to help somebody. Always had smiles," Zhykierra's great grandmother Patricia Davis Sturdivant said.

Henrico Police, so far, have no leads in the murder. A big reason why Zhykierra's family said it was important for people who have information to come forward.

"There's somebody out there on the street that's a murderer," Zhykierra's great aunt Sherrie Guy Davis said. "Tomorrow it could be one of us or it could be one of your kids. It could be you, it could be me."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police or Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police or Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.