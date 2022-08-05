Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

22-year-old woman dead after being shot in Henrico

Henrico Police responded to Carlstone Court early Friday morning. We're working to get details.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 09:18:09-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.

The woman was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire just before 2 a.m., according to Henrico Police.

Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Zhykierra Zhane Guy of Henrico County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, but right now it is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have information, you can call Henrico Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone