22-year-old woman dead after being shot in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.

The woman was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire just before 2 a.m., according to Henrico Police.

Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Zhykierra Zhane Guy of Henrico County.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, but right now it is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have information, you can call Henrico Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

