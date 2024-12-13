Youngkin's effort to cut state funding to 'sanctuary cities' sparks mixed reactions from Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday he wants to ban "sanctuary cities" and cut funding to localities refusing to comply with ICE.

In an announcement Thursday, Youngkin said he believes the noncompliance has created a public safety issue. He's proposing a budget amendment to withhold around $700 million statewide if local sheriff's departments, jails or police fail to cooperate.

Federal records show that could put the funding of 14 Virginia jails at stake, including four in Central Virginia: the Brunswick County Jail, Dinwiddie County Jail, Richmond City Jail and Southside Regional Jail.

"The vast majority of our local leaders, law enforcement leaders and elected leaders across Virginia, including those that are on stage with me, cooperate with us," Youngkin said. "But there are a handful of local leaders who, for the sake of pandering to a special interest group trying to make a political statement for some other unknown reason, have turned their back on their constituents and adopted policies where they do not cooperate with ICE."

CBS 6 learned that Richmond receives $18.5 million in state funding.

"There's real money at play here. And I just want to be really clear the purpose of this is to not only be crystal clear that local authorities will cooperate with ice, they will give them 48 hours notice before someone who's under an ice detainer is released, and then they will give them the requisite time to come get them, and we will cooperate. And if you are a self declared sanctuary city, we're going to take your funding away," the governor said.

Democratic leaders spoke out before Youngkin's funding announcement, sharing their thoughts on him signing onto support President-elect Trump's immigration plans.

CBS 6 viewers voiced their opinions on the issue on our Facebook page.

Charles Lamphere wrote, "it should have never gotten started in the first place."

Chris Martin added, "I have to follow the laws of this nation, so too should everyone entering this country."

Those in opposition, like Amy Weiss, called the policy "hateful and ignorant."

While Cyndie Harper wrote, "We have people who have been living in Virginia for years with expired visas who have been good, productive citizens. Exceptions need to be made for them because they make a significant contribution to Virginia."

Lawmakers in Virginia's state House and Senate will be working on any and all budget amendments when the session begins in January.

Currently, both chambers are controlled by Democrats.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok