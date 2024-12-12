Gov. Youngkin wants to pull state funding from 'sanctuary cities' in Virginia: 'We are protecting Virginians'

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that part of his budget proposal includes a ban on "sanctuary cities" in Virginia.

"I will be introducing no sanctuary cities amendments that will be included in my budget proposals next week," the governor said.



Youngkin said that the proposal also ensures that counties or cities not complying with ICE would not receive state funding.

"They will lose funding from the state. It's that simple. We are protecting Virginians first," he said.

"Sanctuary cities" have laws in place to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution over federal law.

Mayor Levar Stoney signed directives in February 2017 that, in part, ordered Richmond city leadership to "protect and promote policies of inclusion for all of its residents, regardless of their national origin, immigration or refugee status, race, color, creed, age, gender, disability, sexual orientation or sexual identity."

As part of the directives, the mayor made sure the community was aware Richmond police would not inquire about immigration status during encounters in the community.

Thursday, Gov. Youngkin said those policies violate his proposal.

"All of this will enhance public safety," Youngkin said of his proposal. "At the end of the day, we are going to make sure there are consequences for noncompliance because the consequences to Virginians are dire: public safety and even worse, death."

