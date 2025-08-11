Youngkin orders overhaul of Virginia nursing home oversight

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued his 52nd executive order on Monday, aimed at strengthening oversight of nursing homes across the state.

The announcement comes after a number of CBS 6 investigative reports on quality issues at facilities in Central Virginia, and the state's shortfalls in holding them accountable.

The order, titled "Strengthening Oversight of Virginia's Nursing Homes," comes in response to significant problems with the state's inspection system and growing concerns about resident care.

The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Licensure and Certification (OLC), which is responsible for inspecting nursing homes and investigating consumer complaints, has been struggling with a 42% vacancy rate of inspectors, a significant backlog of work, and a skyrocketing increase in consumer complaints.

These issues have caused Virginia to fall behind almost every other state in the country when it comes to timely inspections of nursing facilities.

Youngkin's executive order directs the OLC to fill all of its vacancies by the end of the year, establish a new complaint supervisor position, modernize its operations, and increase transparency with a new public portal to display facility inspection results, disciplinary actions, and performance metrics.

Most notably, the order will create a Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability Advisory Board. The group will consist of members appointed by the health secretary and make policy recommendations aimed at protecting the well-being of residents.

Serious nursing home concerns have made headlines in recent months, including issues at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, which was at the center of criminal investigations. Prosecutors there have requested a special grand jury to investigate alleged "complex crimes" including what they call abuse and neglect and possible Medicaid fraud.

"Right now, too many of our most vulnerable Virginians are getting substandard care and the nursing homes are getting away with it. I thank Governor Youngkin for this strong action today to bring needed oversight, accountability, and enforcement," Republican Delegate Mike Cherry, who represents that area, said.

