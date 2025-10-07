Youngkin calls for Democratic leaders to tell Jay Jones to step down from AG race

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on Democratic leadership to tell Jay Jones to step down from the attorney general race after text messages surfaced showing Jones making violent comments about a Republican lawmaker and his children.

Youngkin again addressed the text messages sent by Jones, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, to Delegate Carrie Coyner three years ago. In the texts, Jones described a thought game in which he said he'd save two bullets for then House Speaker Todd Gilbert and then wished harm upon Gilbert's children.

Coyner has confirmed Jones sent her texts in 2022 that read:

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

Coyner responded:

"Jay- Please stop."

Jones replied:

"Lol. Ok, ok."

A day after speaking to Fox News about it, Youngkin said the comments were disqualifying and Jones's party needs to do something about it.

"I believe that the entire ticket and Democrat leadership across the state needs to tell Jay Jones to step down from this race in disgrace. And the fact that they haven't, seems to me that they are, in fact, condoning what he said," Youngkin said.

Jones says he has apologized to Gilbert and his family. He also said he'll fight for Virginians as attorney general, indicating he's staying in the race.

On Friday, Jones' campaign cancelled Jones's scheduled interview with Bill Fitzgerald for CBS 6 News at 7:30. The Jones campaign has not rescheduled the interview despite multiple requests.

