Youngkin's final Petersburg visit brings $4M federal health program, mental health center

PETERSBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made what will likely be his final official visit to Petersburg Friday morning, announcing several major initiatives as part of his Partnership for Petersburg program. The outgoing governor brought federal partners and unveiled new programs designed to improve both the city's infrastructure and residents' health.

"Together Petersburg is the extraordinary city that we know she has been, currently is, and will continue to be," Youngkin said during the announcement.

As his four-year term nears its end, Youngkin emphasized the city's progress and momentum.

"Petersburg is not only alive and well, Petersburg is on the move," Youngkin said.

The governor announced a major economic development project coming to the historic city.

"A 300 megawatt data center is a billion dollar project," Youngkin said.

Perhaps the most significant announcement involved a federal health initiative targeting chronic disease in Petersburg. The city will serve as a prototype for a "Make America Healthy Again" program focused on asthma reduction.

"Petersburg is literally going to become the prototype, the demonstration for a huge initiative within the Federal Government to Make America Healthy Again, by addressing chronic disease and starting with asthma reduction right here in Petersburg with a commitment of up to $4 million," Youngkin said.

Secretary Scott Turner from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development praised Petersburg's progress and committed to advocating for the city.

"I wish more people could see what's going on here in Petersburg and I will be an Ambassador for you," Turner said.

Turner announced that Petersburg will receive $2.8 million to help remove hazardous lead paint from homes, along with technical assistance to implement the program effectively.

"I think it's one thing to say hey, here's something at your disposal, but it's another thing to say it's at your disposal and we're going to help you to learn and understand it," Turner said.

The ongoing search for a grocery store in Petersburg was also addressed, with Mayor Sam Parham indicating an announcement is imminent. The grocery store project is connected to the Cordish Company and their Live Casino development.

"We have the announcement coming soon on what that grocery is and I'm going to let them break the news of the grocery they have located for Petersburg," Parham said.

Youngkin confirmed funding for the grocery store project is secured.

"Now that we have Cordish as the Master Developer and we know exactly what the frame is going to be, that money has now been committed, it's been signed for and it will flow," Youngkin said.

For the broader region, a nearly $14 million mental health crisis center will be built in phases on Route 460. The facility will serve nine jurisdictions and help local law enforcement officers dealing with individuals experiencing mental health crises while providing walk-in services for area residents.

"It's just three different programs, at one facility, that way an individual can be transferred throughout the whole entire complex and maybe their whole entire crisis episode can be taken care of right there," an official said.

Youngkin indicated he may make one more visit to Petersburg before leaving office.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.