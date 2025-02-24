Gov. Youngkin announces support for Virginians impacted by federal workforce cuts: 'We need to press forward'

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced two websites his administration has launched to support Virginians who have lost their jobs as a result of President Donald Trump's sweeping cuts to the federal workforce.

The first website has links for those laid off on how to get unemployment, health insurance and improve or get new job skills.

The second website, Virginia Has Jobs, is a job listing portal broken up into regions and private and public sector with direct links to major employers.

For Central Virginia, those include healthcare companies and school systems. The site also has links to job posting sites for different industries.

The governor says Virginia has 250,000 open jobs and said while he feels for those impacted, he supports what is being done.

"We need to press forward and drive efficiencies in our federal government. And as a result of driving those efficiencies, I do expect that some Virginians will lose their jobs and that's why it's so important that we provide alternative opportunities for them," Youngkin said. "We have got a pathway to a great career right here in the Commonwealth and we are ready to help you along that path."

Democratic House Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) says the governor's plan lacks empathy and this is a preventable crisis.

"I think we're basically, you know, rearranging the chairs on the Titanic. We're asking people to accept this and deal with the aftermath of this damage," Scott said. "Nobody wants government waste. Freeze it, as opposed to coming through with this sledgehammer approach when they could easily use a scalpel."

CBS 6 also spoke to Shawn Hartley, an IRS worker who lost her job as a result of the cuts. She said she's already filled out the information on the websites but is waiting to see how many people it can truly help.

"Until I see that there are enough good paying jobs for all of the people who have lost their jobs, I'm going to remain skeptical," Hartley said.

Hartley said she'd like to see better unemployment insurance, saying even if she qualifies for the maximum of $378 per week, it won't cover much.

"Can't eat, can't drive to a job interview, can't do anything else. That just pays the rent," Hartley added.

Lawmakers passed some unemployment insurance legislation this session -- and currently awaits action from Youngkin.

Meanwhile, Scott says lawmakers could come back in a few months for a Special Session to look at ways to mitigate the impact these cuts have on Virginians and the state's economy, but are awaiting more concrete details on what that is.

