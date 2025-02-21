Multiple probationary IRS employees in Richmond laid off as part of broader federal workforce cuts

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple probationary IRS employees in Richmond received news Thursday afternoon that their jobs were being eliminated as part of broader federal workforce cuts. Those employees turned in their badges and carried their personal belongings in boxes as they left the building.

Although the exact number of affected employees remains unconfirmed, sources indicate that probationary workers across several departments were impacted.

Shawn Hartley, a former revenue officer at the IRS, expressed her shock and concern after being let go. "I’m kind of numb," she said, fighting back tears. "I'm a lot emotional. I'm trying to hold it together, but I’m the primary income in my family, and I don't know what this means for us personally."

Hartley had been with the department for six months and stated that she hadn’t received a formal reason for her termination. However, her supervisors suggested that her job was part of efforts by the Trump administration to reduce government spending. "We're doing all that boots-on-the-ground work that has to get done. Those are the people who are being cut,” she said, upset over what she sees as a flawed approach to efficiency.

The Biden administration has attempted to bolster the IRS with an $80 billion investment as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to hire new employees and upgrade technology for better tax collection. However, the administration is also working to reduce the size of the federal workforce as a way to cut spending and restructure government priorities.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the impact of federal cuts earlier this week, stating, "The process that the federal government is going through is one that is needed because of the inefficiency and bloat of the federal government." He emphasized the importance of supporting affected workers: "This workforce, which is talented and deep and experienced, is part of Virginia. We want to make sure that first they know that we understand, and second of all, we're here to help."

CBS 6 viewers expressed mixed reactions on social media.

Elizabeth Alexander commented, "I’m pissed. No one's purpose or importance were considered. Doesn’t seem efficient or effective." Conversely, Dennis Robinson stated, "The government is too big, so yes, I support getting it under control."

Hartley is left uncertain about her future after choosing to leave her private-sector job to serve the public. "I was proud to do a job where I was serving my nation, not just getting a paycheck, but doing work that actually contributed," she said. "I guess I just have to start searching for a job and hoping I find one in time to pay my bills and keep a roof over my head."

Employees who were laid off reported that they did not receive formal notification regarding their job cuts. Instead, they had their building access revoked, turned in their badges, and were informed that a letter would be mailed with further details.

