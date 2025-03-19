Gov. Youngkin signs several bills he says will keep Virginia as best state for business

RICHMOND, Va. — With less than a week before the deadline, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has released his first batch of actions on legislation that was approved by the General Assembly this past session.

Youngkin said he has approved 180 pieces of legislation and held an event to highlight several pieces that he said will keep Virginia as the best place to "work, live, and raise a family", while discussing his administration's efforts to provide support and job opportunities to Virginians who are being impacted by the federal workforce layoffs by the Trump administration.

"I thought it was really important today for us to re-emphasize the fact that what we've been doing is not only working, but it has positioned Virginia to lead," said Youngkin. "And at a time where there is some uncertainty, it is the strength of our job market, the strength of investment in Virginia, and the strength of what we can do to provide that next step of opportunity for people."

Lawmakers sent over 900 bills to the Governor's desk for consideration when session ended and Youngkin has until to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 24 to either sign the bills into law, allow it to become law without his signature, veto it, or make amendments.

All the bills he took action on Wednesday were signed by Youngkin.

Among the bills he highlighted, was a bill that will give smaller localities and sites access to a state funding program to prepare sites for businesses to move in.

"On top of that, I will be including in my budget amendments incremental money for site investment," the governor said. "I think we've demonstrated that the ability to continue to invest over years in site development is a clear winner, and we need to continue to do that."

Youngkin says he has also signed bills giving incentives to advanced manufacturing companies involved semiconductors and lithium-ion battery separators and a bill he says will allow the country's first commercial nuclear fusion plant to be constructed in Chesterfield.

"We must continue to seize these opportunities. We must continue to lead. Virginians lead, we don't follow and that's what has enabled us, over 250 years, to be at the forefront."

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Richmond) said that while she is happy to see action on these items, her party (which controls both chambers of the General Assembly) has not heard anything on several other bills that she said would benefit workers in Virginia.

"Paid family sick leave, raising the minimum wage, assuring that there are child care options and protections for so many working families. We didn't hear anything about affordable housing," Hashmi said. "The issues that are facing working families, and the governor never speaks to those concerns."

In past years, Youngkin has vetoed the minimum wage increase and paid family sick leave.

When asked about his intent for other bills, while not mentioning any specifics, Youngkin said there are "familiar bills" that he plans to veto and others he will sign or is working to amend.

"My filter here is really focused on bills that are good for Virginia business when they have something to do with the business side of things, and to make sure that we're not entering into or signing bills that are bad for business in Virginia," Youngkin said.

Regarding the other 800-plus bills and the budget that he needs to take action on, Youngkin said he will be releasing them in the coming days, but admits that the bulk of them will be on Monday, which is the last day to do so.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond on April 2 for the reconvene session where they will vote on whether to accept or reject Youngkin's amendments and vetoes.

