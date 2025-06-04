Gov. Youngkin addresses water issues in Richmond: 'A repeated challenge'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Tuesday, CBS 6 was able to ask Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin his thoughts about the repeated water issues in Richmond while he attended an event in Petersburg.

The governor's reaction comes after January's water crisis, followed by an issue with increased fluoride levels and most recently, a boil water advisory which has been attributed to high turbidity in the source water and maintenance delays at the water treatment plant.

"We're seeing a repeated challenge with the Richmond water system," Youngkin told CBS 6. "We'll have a report from the State Office of drinking water as to the cause of this, our expectation is, again, that it could have been avoided. And therefore, again, we've just got to get a much more reliable operating system in Richmond and all the other surrounding counties that depend on it."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

