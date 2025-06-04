Gov. Youngkin signs law requiring maternal safety protocols at hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation requiring all hospitals and licensed birthing centers to adopt standardized protocols for identifying obstetric emergencies.

The new law mandates "safety bundles" to protect mothers and babies during birth in both inpatient and outpatient care settings.

Youngkin highlighted that Virginia's maternal mortality rate has declined by 50% over the past three years, though he emphasized there is still work to be done.

"Virginia's mothers bringing a new life into the world are healthier today, with maternal mortality declining by 50 percent over the past three years. And yet, we still have work to do," Youngkin said.

"The 'Safety Bundle' bills bring a new level of comprehensive care for moms as we work to make Virginia the healthiest place for moms to give birth to babies," Youngkin said.

The governor ceremonially signed SB 1279, sponsored by Senator Emily Jordan, and HB 2573, sponsored by Delegate Cliff Hayes and originally introduced by Delegate Kim Taylor.

The legislation is part of the Youngkin Administration's maternal health initiative, "Healthy Moms, Healthy Families, Healthy Communities," which focuses on improving data, expanding targeted high-quality care, and increasing awareness.

"Maternal Health is near and dear to my heart — and that's how I know just how vital this legislation is. Since serving in the legislature, I've given birth to two wonderful little girls. Just a few months ago, I almost wasn't here after giving birth," Jordan said.

"As a mother and Delegate, I have worked tirelessly for the last four years to address the urgent health challenges faced by mothers in Virginia, ensuring new and expecting mothers have access to vital resources and care," Taylor said.

The signing ceremony took place at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center's Center for Healthy Living, which has introduced quarterly Saturday clinic hours for Medicaid members in Petersburg. Since the project began, postpartum visit rates have increased by 16%.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.