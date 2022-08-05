Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover; working to determine circumstances surrounding her death

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said the young woman whose body was found near a Hanover road last month is from Hampton.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 as that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

"Investigators from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Hampton Police Department to determine the circumstances surrounding King’s death," deputies said.

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett that the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

Additionally, investigators believe she died just a few hours before her body was discovered. But they do not believe she died where her body was found.

Neighbors in that area said they did not hear anything unusual. Deputies confirmed they do not believe the woman died where her body was found.

Investigators still urged anyone with information about the case to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.