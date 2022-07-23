Young woman found dead in Hanover had multiple tattoos; can you help identity her?

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the young woman whose body was found near a Hanover road Thursday morning.

Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads just after 7 a.m. after a citizen saw the body off the road's shoulder.

WTVR

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the woman's manner of death as a homicide, officials said Saturday.

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett that the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

Additionally, investigators believe she died just a few hours before her body was discovered. But they do not believe she died where her body was found.

Deputies described the victim as a Black female, roughly 18 years old to early 20s, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 102 pounds.

The woman had tattoos with the phrases “Serendipity” on her left wrist; “Fly” on her chest; “It is what it is” on her left hip as well as “BAD HABITS”, “PACIFY HER” and “LOVE ME” on her upper body and arms, according to deputies.

WTVR A woman's body was found off of Winns Church Road in Hanover County on July 21, 2022.

Retired homicide detective: 'If you find out who she was with last, that's where you start'

"We actually have a lot of people that walk this road and ride bikes on Winn’s Church Road, so it's heavily traveled by both foot and bike,” said Joseph Fultz, a retired Richmond homicide detective.

Neighbors in that area say they didn't hear anything unusual. Deputies confirmed they do not believe the woman died where her body was found.

WTVR

"If you find out who she was with last, that's where you start and of course, the evidence recovered on the scene,” said Fultz.

He's spent two-thirds of his 32-year career in RPD's major crimes unit. He says cases like this are challenging but they can be solved.

"Family members may be able to tell, ‘Hey, she was with this person,’ and you go and talk to them,” said Fultz. “Maybe it's not them but you gotta’ have that talk. You gotta’ go through every avenue possible and find out where they were last. The very last stop and hope they had a phone or something because that can come into play too."

Anyone with information about the case, or who can help in identifying the woman, is urged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.