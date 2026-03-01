Young person injured in shooting on Brook Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A young person was injured in a shooting at apartments not far from Virginia Union University's campus early Sunday morning.

Officers responded just after 12:45 a.m. to the 2000 block of Brook Road for a report of a person shot, according to officials with Richmond Police. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting happened at the Sphere apartments.

Police found a victim described as a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the case, officials said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

