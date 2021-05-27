Young father among 4 killed in crash on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. -- A young father traveling north on Interstate 95 was one of four people killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday, according to his family.

Jordan Calicutt had a toddler and another child on the way, children who will now grow up without their dad.

The accident near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit in Henrico County has changed the lives of family and friends in several states.

"He must've traveled through Richmond to get to Maryland,” said Terika McKinney, who said her nephew, 19-year-old Jordan Calicutt, was one of the victims who died.

He was in a Chevrolet Impala with five people inside when troopers say the car struck a guardrail, went through the median and then hit a Tesla driving south.

"The Tesla struck a van that was sitting in a work zone," said Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

The Tesla driver and passenger were seriously injured but expected to recover.

Troopers say agents are investigating whether or not shots were fired prior to the crash. Crime Insider sources tell me at least two guns and ski masks were collected on the scene.

"It's really just a traumatizing situation,” said McKinney by phone late Wednesday. “I'm just outdone. I can't believe it."

Her nephew Jordan worked in a Memphis warehouse with his father. She said he had aspirations of getting into the music business.

“He was an average kid, who worked a job, but wanted to rap and take care of all the family,” McKinney said. “He wanted to put us in a better position. When he was here, he would go around and make sure he visited everyone, like his grandparents and us."

Jordan's mother died several years ago from an illness and family members say it's bittersweet to think he is with his mother again.