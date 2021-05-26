Crash with multiple fatalities shuts down I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police and other first responders shut down part of Interstate 95 near Chamberlayne Road early Wednesday morning for a crash involving multiple vehicles and multiple reported fatalities.

Troopers said the crash is at milemarker 82. Anyone traveling south on I-95 in the area will have to take Route 301 or Route 1 as an alternate until further notice.

There is no additional information at this time.

#BREAKING Virginia State Police is on scene investigating a fatal crash along 95 south, involving multiple cars and multiple victims. Working to learn more information now. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/MfDK9dOOEF — Matthew Fultz CBS 6 (@matthewfultztv) May 26, 2021

