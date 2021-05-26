Watch
Crash with multiple fatalities shuts down I-95 in Henrico

WTVR, @matthewfultztv
Posted at 5:22 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 05:28:55-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police and other first responders shut down part of Interstate 95 near Chamberlayne Road early Wednesday morning for a crash involving multiple vehicles and multiple reported fatalities.

Troopers said the crash is at milemarker 82. Anyone traveling south on I-95 in the area will have to take Route 301 or Route 1 as an alternate until further notice.

There is no additional information at this time.

