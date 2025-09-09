Chesterfield considers ending year-round school calendar at Bellwood Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County School Board is reconsidering its decision to keep Bellwood Elementary on a year-round calendar, potentially ending the district's experiment with alternative scheduling that began in 2018.

The school board initially adopted year-round calendars at Bellwood Elementary in 2018 and Falling Creek Elementary in 2019, hoping to improve test scores through shorter breaks spread throughout the year instead of one long summer vacation.

The approach was designed to prevent "summer brain drain" and provide extra learning opportunities during breaks for students who needed additional support.

However, school staff said studies have shown test results at the two schools haven't differed significantly from nearby traditional schools. Additionally, attendance during extra learning sessions has steadily declined.

Two years ago, the board voted to return Falling Creek Elementary to a traditional calendar in 2023 while keeping Bellwood on the year-round schedule. Now, the board is being asked to reconsider Bellwood's calendar as well.

Most parents at Bellwood Elementary support the change to a traditional calendar, citing scheduling conflicts with families who have children in traditional calendar schools.

"Just easier for everybody, keep everybody on the same schedule. A lot of people don't understand what has year-round, so you're trying to make plans with people or family. It's more confusing than it's worth," Bridget said.

However, some parents appreciate the current system.

Kenya Smith said she doesn't oppose the change but believes year-round schooling isn't necessarily problematic.

"I'm not against the traditional school, but I'm just, like -- I feel like the kids going to school all year round, I don't think it's a bad idea," Smith said.

School board staff say returning to a traditional calendar would bring several benefits, including aligning testing schedules, freeing up teachers for professional development days, and improving attendance by eliminating scheduling conflicts for families with children in traditional calendar schools.

Staff also recommend considering ways to continue enrichment opportunities that students received during breaks and funding for before and after school tutoring programs.



