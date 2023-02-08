Two men arrested after wrong-way crash in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were arrested Tuesday night in downtown Richmond after they tried to flee wrong-way crash, according to Virginia Capitol Police.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. when a car was driving south on Seventh Street, which is a one-way, northbound street. The car crashed into two other vehicles at the Main Street intersection, damaging all three cars involved.

Witnesses saw two men run from the car that caused the crash, and Capitol Police said they spotted the two men limping up Eighth Street soon after.

The men were arrested and taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of their injuries in the crash, but police said charges are pending.

The man driving the car has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights, according to police.

Capitol Police also said the car driving the wrong way on Seventh Street appeared to be the same vehicle that one of their officers had attempted to stop at Ninth and Broad streets after seeing the car run two red lights. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the said the car sped off.