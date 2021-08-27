Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-295 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of a sedan was killed after they ended up traveling the wrong way on Interstate 295 and crashed into another car early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the sedan was headed north in the southbound lanes around 4:40 a.m. near milemarker 12 when they crashed into a minivan headed south.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan died at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to State Police.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

