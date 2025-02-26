Virginia voters pack meeting to ask Rep. Wittman about his vote and federal budget cuts: 'Where's Rob?'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Across the country, Republican lawmakers have recently been facing contentious town halls as constituents raise concerns about actions taken by President Donald Trump's administration, including federal job cuts, funding freezes, and most recently starting a budget process that could lead to trillions of dollars in spending cuts to programs like Medicare.

Nearly 200 people attended a mobile office hours meeting Wednesday for Republican Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) at an American Legion Post, expressing anger and raising questions about his votes.

Wittman was not scheduled to be at the event, as staff said he was in Washington, D.C. attending votes and committee meetings. Instead, a staff member stood in for the Congressman for the two-hour meeting.

During the two-hour session, attendees voiced concerns about Wittman's recent vote for a House Resolution aimed at initiating trillions of dollars in spending cuts that could impact federal programs, including SNAP and Medicare.

"I have a 30-year-old daughter. Invalid. I am certain that she will be impacted," said Chris Hartnett from Midlothian. "No more waivers for her when I am gone and my wife is gone to take care of her."

They also raised concerns about the massive layoffs to the federal workforce. One attendee said she was among the probationary workers laid off from the IRS and said she and other workers do important work.

"Safety concerns like planes crashing — FAA, fired. Like food safety we all need. And in my case, insurances and retirement plans. My question for you is, 'Who is representing me in Congress?" said Ebony Turner.

Participants also addressed the influence of federal funding freezes on agencies like USAID and local government budgets.

"We don't even know where our dollars are coming for HUD, for people for school lunches, for SNAP funds for people," said Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Clover Hill District Representative Jessica Schneider.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the bill would help secure the border, lower taxes, and enhance government efficiency.

"We are going to deliver the America First agenda. We are going to deliver all of it, not just parts of it and this was just the first step in that process," he said after Tuesday's vote.

Regarding the job cuts, others like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended them.

"We need to press forward and drive efficiencies in our federal government. And as a result of driving those efficiencies, I do expect that some Virginians will lose their jobs and that's why it's so important that we provide alternative opportunities for them," Youngkin said Monday when launching a new job portal for this impacted.

When attendees attempted to ask how Wittman felt on certain issues -- for the most part -- Wittman's staffer told them to write their comments down and they'd get a more in-depth response (which several did).

"Part of the process here today is to get everyone's viewpoints and opinions and give them to the Congressman. And that's how — I see this as Democracy in action," said Joe Schumacher, Wittman's District Director.

When contacted by CBS 6 for an interview regarding the meeting, Wittman’s office stated he was unavailable because of his duties. CBS 6 then asked if he voted for the budget resolution, what he says to people's concerns about cuts to Medicare and SNAP, and if he supports the job cuts.

In a statement, Wittman said:

"Tuesday’s budget resolution was a procedural vote, which didn’t make any policy changes. Nothing in the federal budget has been cut as a result of this vote. This resolution simply unlocked the process for us to address important issues -- including tax cuts for working class families, lowering energy costs, and stopping the flow of deadly drugs into our country -- through a larger legislative package.

“I understand the confusion and frustration that many Virginians are experiencing as a result of the rapid pace of executive orders coming out of the White House. While enhancing government efficiency is important, I believe these goals should be pursued with greater compassion. I was encouraged to see Governor Youngkin take the lead by launching virginiahasjobs.com to help affected federal employees find a new position in state government. My team and I are here to support the residents of Virginia’s First District during this challenging time. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our office — we will continue to share constituent concerns to the administration.”

Attendees also asked for Wittman to host an in-person town hall that he would attend. His staffer at the meeting said he would take that request to the Congressman.

Meanwhile, his communications team said he "has regularly hosted telephone town halls."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.