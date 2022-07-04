Within 5 hours, 7 people shot at Richmond businesses: 'Get off the streets'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Within just five hours, two separate shootings at Richmond businesses left a total of seven people shot and one dead, causing community members to feel "shocked" and "on edge."

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police said a man was shot and killed after reports of "random gunfire" on West Main Street in the Fan neighborhood.

The restaurant, City Dogs, wrote in a Facebook post that the shooting happened on its patio. Monday afternoon, a "closed" sign hung from the front door and flowers were placed outside.

Georgia Breddy, who lives near the establishment, described the incident as a "drive-by."

“We heard gunshots, kind of just one after the other," Breddy said. "And we thought it was fireworks at first, but it was really distinct. It was just like, 'pop pop,' you know.”

Breddy said she stepped outside a few times throughout the night to watch officers investigate the scene.

“They were taking pictures underneath a car, and there were bullet casings underneath the car," she said.

City Dogs and family members identified the victim as 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.

They described him as a local cook who was gentle, creative and loved art and skateboarding. Stoner leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

Stoner family photos Richmond shooting victim Kyle Stoner

“My heart goes out to them, and it's awful," Breddy said. "Especially before the Fourth of July, I mean, just enjoying a nice night at City Dogs and then-- it's just awful.”

A few hours later around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Richmond Police said six people were shot in front of the after-hours club Cyber Cafe in Jackson Ward. Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass surrounding a car with busted-out windows.

WTVR, @MaggiMarshallTV Six people were injured in a shooting in the Jackson Ward area of Richmond. July 4, 2022.



“Every night, we have an incident on this corner," said a next-door business owner who goes by Mr. Alkarriem.

He said problems arise in the area of Cyber Cafe frequently but believes many of them are unassociated with the music venue.

“Maybe 100 individuals are outside, but 10 of them would come in," Mr. Alkarriem said. "And we'll try to encourage them. I mean, even say, 'Y'all just step in, we got a patio, step in and get off the streets.' It's about the cars, the music, dancing on the cars.”

While he's tired of the gun violence, he said he sometimes feels helpless trying to get people to put down their guns.

"We also got the people who don't understand and don't care and don't have the guidance," he said. "We try to talk to them, but some of them don't want the guidance. They're influenced by other things, other negative things."

Mr. Alkarriem, who once was incarcerated himself, called on the community to cooperate more with the police to not only solve crimes but prevent them from happening.

“Some people, when they see a law enforcement officer, it's just negative. That used to be me back then, but I got a saying-- I used to run from them, but now I go to them," he said.

Police said they're still working on suspect and motive information in both investigations.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.