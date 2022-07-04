Watch Now
Six injured after Fourth of July shooting in Richmond

Jul 04, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Six people are injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July in Jackson Ward.

Richmond Police said they responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. after an officer in the area overheard gunshots. It happened on W. Broad Street near the Cyber Cafe — which is an after-hours club.

Four men and two woman were shot. All six transported themselves to the hospital, and police said none of their injuries are life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

