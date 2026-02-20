Winter Walk supports homeless veterans in Virginia

DOSWELL, Va. — Rick Ecker founded his nonprofit, Vets on Track Foundation, after meeting an Army National Guard member who worked for a homeless agency.

"These unsung heroes were being placed into permanent housing with nothing more than what they could carry in off the streets. So, they were entering their homes with absolutely nothing," Ecker said. "No beds, no dishes, no pots and pans, nothing, and inadvertently, they would end up back on the streets. So, obviously there was a missing link."

The foundation's flagship program, Beyond the Streets, provides essential household furniture and accessories to veterans and first responders who are transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing.

"Over the last 10 years, we have just passed the 1,600 mark of veterans and first responders that we've helped get their lives back on track," Ecker said.

Vets on Track will host their first Winter Walk on Saturday at Meadow Event Park. Ecker said it serves a bigger purpose than fundraiser for Beyond the Streets. It's a statement.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., with the 1, 2, or 3-mile walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. Participants will enjoy a warm, welcoming atmosphere, including hot chocolate, popcorn, and Winter Walk sweatshirts available for purchase.

Organizers want participants to get a small taste of what it might be like to live outside and a victim of the elements.

Foundation executive director Daniel Nelson said there are misnomers about veteran homelessness.

"A lot of the misunderstanding is people think that the homeless are due to drug addiction, alcohol, and that's just absolutely not true," Nelson said. "It can affect anybody at any time. It could be financial. It could be mental. We had a veteran that we helped support last year and furnished their home, and they had a master's degree. They went through a bad divorce."

Winter Walk is open to individuals, families, schools, businesses, and community groups. Participants can walk as individuals or form teams to raise additional funds and awareness. Each participant will receive a "Winter Walk" medal.

Supporters who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to register as virtual walkers or make a donation online.

