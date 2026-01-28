Amid lingering ice, Richmond vintage store owner reopens after winter storm: 'I miss my regulars'

RICHMOND, Va. — Days after Sunday’s winter storm moved out, many Richmond small businesses are still feeling the chill. Not just from sub-freezing temperatures, but from lingering sheets of ice on sidewalks and side streets that have kept some businesses closed and customers away.

Michael Robinson, owner of Encore Vintage at 2910 West Moore Street in Scott’s Addition, said he was forced to close on Sunday, typically one of his busiest days.

“We call it Sunday Fun Day because sometimes we bring a DJ,” Robinson said. “I miss my regulars… it’s a fun time.”

The closure came with a financial hit.

“Of course on the busiest day you make more money… I wasn’t able to make any cash,” Robinson said, adding that Wednesday marked his first day back open.

While sidewalks in front of his shop remain ice-covered, Robinson said he hasn’t seen conditions like this before.

“As a business owner, I think [the city] could have been better prepared, or maybe I could have been better prepared as well,” he said. “I can't put it all on the city. I wish it was a better job with the sidewalks so people can walk in easily… hey, what can I do?”

Encore Vintage sells men’s and women’s vintage clothing from the 1980s to early 2000s, along with records, tapes, CDs, cameras and more. Robinson hopes customers who can’t get to the store will shop online through Instagram at @encorevintage.va, where he can even give live video walkthroughs of items.

The storm’s impact on small businesses extends beyond Scott’s Addition.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters & Baking Co., which operates in Shockoe Bottom and Henrico’s West End, posted on social media calling for support.

“Big chains have the deep pockets to cushion multiple days of weather closures and days of massively reduced sales,” the post read. “Not so easy for small, family-owned businesses. Please consider throwing even more support to the ‘mom & pop’ businesses in your community following major weather disruptions like this.”

Robinson said he is hopeful warmer weather will bring both safer streets and a return to normal crowds.

“When it does, I’m sure people are gonna be busting out the doors to get back out to have these experiences that we take for granted sometimes when everything is normal.”



