Outage Updates: 2,000+ without power as winter storm hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Over 2,000 households were without power across Virginia as of 3 p.m. Monday as snow continues to fall.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, over 300 customers were without power in the Chamberlayne area of Henrico Monday afternoon due to a damaged power line. Service is expected to be restored between 6 and 9 p.m. as crews assess the damage.

Over 1,000 customers are without power in the Norfolk area.

Click here to check and report power outages.

Today's Forecast

Winter storm expected to bring 3-5 inches of snow to Virginia

The Weather Authority

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia, including most areas near and south of Interstate 64. This includes the Richmond metro and the Tri Cities. Winter weather advisories are in effect elsewhere.

Unlike the storm on Friday, this storm has colder temperatures to work with. A longer period of light snow will result in higher snowfall totals in some parts of Virginia, especially southern Virginia.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

