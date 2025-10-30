Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears' campaign bus catches fire; no injuries reported

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and her campaign team are safe after their bus caught fire while traveling to an event on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. along Route 33 in Greene County.

Earle-Sears, who is running as the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, had the incident reported by her campaign team on social media.

"While en-route to an event, our campaign bus caught fire. Everyone is safe. Thank you to the first responders who got to the scene quickly — we are so grateful for you," her team shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is running against Earle-Sears in the governor's race, said she was thinking of Earle-Sears and her team after the "scary incident."

"I'm relieved to hear Winsome Earle-Sears and her team are safe after her campaign bus caught on fire this afternoon," reads Spanberger's post. "I'm grateful to our first responders for their quick action."

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

