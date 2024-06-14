Friends remember Richmond father killed in Byrd Park shooting: 'He had a really good heart'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of the Richmond community are mourning the loss of a man police say was shot and killed near Byrd Park Wednesday evening.

Community members learned Thursday that 46-year-old Wilson Negron was the man who was killed in the shooting.

Friends of Negron spoke out in shock upon learning the news of his death.

They say "Will" was a friend to many for over a decade at Bellwood Flea Market off Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

His friends, who have asked to remain anonymous, said Negron was in the jewelry business and was passionate about selling and trading gold and silver.

“He was a great guy. He was a very hard worker and he had a really good heart," said one friend.

Police said they found Negron just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound on the ground near the park. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers also said they found a stalled vehicle on the road at the scene of the shooting. They are currently investigating the vehicle's possible connection to the incident.

“It's going to be very upsetting when they find out. It's just really sad and won't be the same without him," said another friend of Negron.

Friends say he leaves behind a wife and two adult children. They said his family would often join Negron at the flea market to help out.

They also describe Negron as a man who was friendly to everyone and who was always willing to lend a hand to help others.

“He had a good rapport, he would help someone out in their hour of need if he could," friends said.

Negron’s friends said he regularly met with potential customers or sellers to conduct business in safe places. Police have not yet said if his jewelry business is linked to his death.

However, his friends said there is always something in the back of their minds while working in this type of business. They note that there is always a risk.

“Something is not right here," said one friend.

The close-knit community says they are rattled by the shocking death of one of their own and pray justice will come for their friend.

Anyone with information on Negron's death is asked to call police.

